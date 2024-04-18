The latest data for jobless claims in the United States shows a slight increase in the 4-week average to 214.5K, up from the previous figure of 214.25K. This indicates a relatively stable labor market as the numbers remain within a close range. The report, updated on April 18, 2024, suggests that initial jobless claims are holding steady. The consistency in these figures may reflect ongoing trends in the US job market as the economy continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Investors and economists will closely monitor future data releases to gauge the health of the labor market and its implications for the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com