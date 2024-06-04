The Labor Department announced on Tuesday that job openings decreased to 8.059 million in April, down from a revised 8.355 million in March.Economists had anticipated a slight decline to 8.340 million from the originally reported 8.488 million for the previous month.Nancy Vanden Houten, the Lead Economist at Oxford Economics, commented that the reduction in openings indicates a slower hiring pace in the upcoming months. Despite low layoff rates, net job growth is expected to remain positive. She noted that the unchanged quits rate aligns with a continued moderation in wage growth. “The Federal Reserve will welcome these signs of a cooling labor market, but the JOLTS data does not alter our perspective that the Fed will likely maintain current interest rates until September,” Vanden Houten stated. “The labor market is robust enough to let Fed policy decisions be chiefly influenced by inflation data. Although April’s inflation figures were promising, the Fed will need to see consistent positive data before considering lowering interest rates.”Thomas Ryan, an economist for North America at Capital Economics, indicated that the April JOLTS data further supports the trend toward normalization. The data showed a continued decline in job openings, historically low layoff rates, and leading indicators suggesting a slowdown in wage growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com