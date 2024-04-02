According to the latest data released by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed a slight decrease in job openings in February 2024. The number of job openings fell from 8.863 million in January 2024 to 8.756 million in February 2024.The JOLTS report is a key economic indicator that provides insights into the labor market’s overall health and can impact Federal Reserve policy decisions. While the slight decline in job openings may indicate some tightening in the labor market, experts suggest that the overall job market remains robust.The data, which was updated on 2nd April 2024, will be closely watched by economists and policymakers as they assess the state of the US labor market and its implications for the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com