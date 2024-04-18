The US Leading Index took a downturn in March 2024, decreasing by -0.3%. This drop follows a previous increase of 0.2% in February 2024, indicating a shift in economic momentum within the United States. The data, updated on 18 April 2024, compares the month-over-month change, reflecting the current economic conditions relative to the previous month. Analysts will be closely monitoring the implications of this decline on various sectors of the economy and assessing potential impacts on future economic performance. Stay tuned for further insights and developments as experts delve into the factors influencing this shift in the US Leading Index.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com