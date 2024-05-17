The US Leading Index continued its downtrend in April 2024, reaching -0.6%, according to data updated on May 17, 2024. This marks a further decline from the -0.3% recorded in March 2024.The Leading Index, a critical economic indicator, provides valuable insights into the future state of the economy by measuring the performance of key sectors. The month-over-month comparison highlights a concerning monthly decrease, indicating increased economic headwinds.Economists attribute this ongoing dip to various factors, including tightening monetary policies and sluggish consumer confidence, exacerbating fears of a potential recession. As the index shifts deeper into negative territory, stakeholders will closely monitor subsequent data to understand better and respond to the emerging economic challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com