The latest data on the US Leading Index for February 2024 has been released, showing a positive change from the previous month. In January 2024, the index had recorded a decrease of 0.4%, but in February 2024, it rebounded with a growth of 0.1%. This improvement indicates a potential upturn in the country's economic performance in the coming months.The US Leading Index is a key economic indicator that provides insights into the future direction of the economy. The month-over-month comparison reveals the positive shift in economic activity between January and February 2024. Investors and analysts closely monitor these indicators to gauge the overall health of the economy and make informed decisions. The data was updated on 21 March 2024, providing up-to-date information for market participants to analyze and strategize their investment moves.