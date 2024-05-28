In a recent update, the United States M2 money supply has experienced a slight increase, reaching $20.87 trillion as of May 28, 2024. This represents a marginal uptick from the previously recorded figure of $20.84 trillion in March 2024.The month-over-month comparison indicates that the actual change for the month of May shows a minor rise in the money supply. In comparison, the previous month’s figure of $20.84 trillion marked the amount for March, underscoring a continued trend of stabilization in the M2 supply.This incremental growth reflects the ongoing economic adjustments and monetary policies undertaken to navigate the complex landscape of inflation and economic recovery. Analysts will be closely monitoring these subtle shifts in the money supply, as they could signal broader economic trends and potential policy responses in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com