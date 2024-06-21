The US manufacturing sector exhibited modest growth in June, with the S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI increasing to 51.7 from May’s reading of 51.3. The latest data, updated on June 21, 2024, indicates a slight but positive movement in the manufacturing industry.A PMI above 50 signals growth in manufacturing activity compared to the previous month, so this uptick suggests that the sector continues to expand, albeit at a tempered pace. This rise comes despite economic uncertainties and challenges facing global supply chains.Overall, the increased PMI reflects resilience and adaptability within the US manufacturing landscape. Market analysts will be closely watching future reports to determine if this trend of gradual growth will persist in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com