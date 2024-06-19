In a significant development for the U.S. housing market, the latest data released on June 19, 2024, by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reveals a sharp decline in mortgage applications. The current indicator plummeted to 0.9%, a dramatic drop from the previous week’s figure of 15.6%.This data represents a week-over-week comparison, meaning the actual percentage change in mortgage applications is compared to the previous week’s change. Last week’s uptick was notably high, setting a stark contrast to this week’s marginal increase.Experts are closely analyzing this substantial fluctuation, considering various factors that might have influenced such a stark week-over-week decline. From interest rate changes to broader economic conditions, the coming days will be crucial in understanding the underlying causes and potential impacts on the housing market and the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com