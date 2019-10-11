Analysts at TD Securities point out that the market expects University of Michigan’s consumer report to show that sentiment dropped modestly in October to 92.0, down from 93.2 in the month before. Key Quotes “If realized, the decline would keep consumer sentiment at still solid levels and within the 90-100 range that has been maintained […] The post US: Modest drop in Consumer Sentiment likely in October – TD Securities appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story