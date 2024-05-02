The latest data on natural gas storage levels in the United States has shown a significant drop of 33 billion cubic feet, from 92B to 59B. This sudden decrease indicates a higher demand for natural gas in the country, possibly due to increased consumption or colder weather conditions requiring more heating. The updated information as of May 2, 2024, highlights the volatility of natural gas markets and the importance of monitoring storage levels to anticipate price fluctuations and supply availability. Analysts will be closely watching how this decline in storage levels might impact energy prices and market dynamics in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com