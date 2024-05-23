In a significant economic shift, new home sales in the United States experienced a notable decline in April 2024, plummeting to -4.7% from a strong 8.8% increase in March 2024. This change, captured in the latest data update released on May 23, 2024, highlights a sharp reversal in the housing market over a span of just one month.The contrast is stark when comparing the month-over-month data. In March, the real estate sector showed robust activity with an 8.8% increase in new home sales, signaling a budding optimism among builders and buyers alike. However, this momentum did not sustain into April, as new home sales plunged by 4.7%, raising concerns among economists and market analysts about the underlying factors contributing to this downturn.This dramatic change could be influenced by various factors including rising interest rates, economic uncertainty, or shifts in consumer confidence. As stakeholders digest this latest data, the focus now shifts to understanding the drivers behind this volatility and predicting future trends in the US housing market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com