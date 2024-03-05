The latest data on the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity in the United States for February 2024 has been released. The indicator has shown a notable increase, jumping from 55.8 in January 2024 to 57.2 in February 2024, indicating a growth in the sector. This uptick suggests that the service-oriented businesses in the U.S. are experiencing improved business activity, contributing positively to the overall economic landscape.The data was updated on 05 March 2024, showcasing the current state of the non-manufacturing sector in the country. This increase aligns with the general trend of economic recovery and expansion, indicating a promising outlook for the U.S. economy. Analysts will be closely monitoring these figures to assess the ongoing performance of the service industry and its impact on the broader economic recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com