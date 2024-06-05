In May, U.S. private sector activity experienced its most rapid growth in over two years, driven by significant increases in output and new orders across both manufacturing and service sectors, according to the latest purchasing managers’ survey from S&P Global. The S&P Global final US Composite PMI, which amalgamates data from both manufacturing and services, climbed to 54.5 from April’s 51.3. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the private sector.Notably, this final reading is the highest since April 2022, slightly exceeding the preliminary estimate of 54.4.The S&P Global final US Services PMI reached a one-year peak of 54.8 in May, rising from April’s 51.3, driven by an uptick in new orders. This reading remained consistent with its preliminary figure, marking the sector’s 16th consecutive month of expansion.”Following a similar acceleration in the manufacturing sector, the data point to a robust pace of growth in the US private sector as we approach the year’s midpoint,” commented Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.In May, the services sector saw a rebound in new orders, recovering from a six-month low in April, spurred by effective marketing strategies and better economic conditions.However, new export orders declined for the fourth consecutive month and at the steepest rate since January of last year, as price increases dampened external demand.”It wasn’t entirely positive in May,” noted Harker. “Service sector employment fell for the second month in a row as firms wait to see if the resurgence in new business is sustainable before proceeding with new hires.”Despite the dip in employment, wage pressures continued to be a significant factor driving up input costs, which surged again in May. This led to a quicker rise in selling prices, indicating persistent inflationary pressures.Nevertheless, business confidence saw a modest boost amid signs of improving demand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com