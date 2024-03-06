The latest data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reveals a notable surge in refinery crude runs in the United States. The most recent indicator has surged to 0.594 million barrels, a significant rise from the previous figure of 0.1 million barrels. This comparison reflects a week-over-week analysis, highlighting the dynamic changes in crude runs within a short span of time.The EIA’s update on March 6, 2024, underscores the importance of monitoring these fluctuations in crude runs, as they play a crucial role in assessing the country’s refining capacity and overall energy landscape. The substantial increase in refinery crude runs signals potential shifts in demand, supply chain dynamics, and market conditions. As global economic activities continue to evolve, staying informed about such key indicators is vital for investors, policymakers, and industry experts alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com