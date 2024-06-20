The Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest data on refinery utilization rates in the United States, revealing a continued downward trend. For the week of June 20, 2024, the refinery utilization rate declined by 1.5%, following a previous week drop of 0.4%.This marks the second consecutive week of declines, underscoring potential issues within the refining sector. Week-over-week analysis shows a growing disparity, with the current week’s 1.5% decrease significantly outpacing the 0.4% dip recorded in the previous week.Industry analysts are closely monitoring these movements, as sustained declines can impact fuel supply and prices nationwide. The ongoing drops may prompt further investigation into the operational factors driving this trend, with implications for broader economic indicators. Further developments will be eagerly awaited by both market participants and policymakers.Stay tuned for more detailed analysis and expert opinions on these evolving trends in the US refinery sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com