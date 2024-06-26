The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released the latest figures for refinery utilization rates, revealing a slight improvement. As of June 26, 2024, the current indicator has registered a -1.3% change on a week-over-week comparison basis, a slight rise from the previous week’s -1.5% change.This incremental improvement in refinery utilization rates indicates a tempered yet positive shift in operational throughput for refineries across the country. The data, which tracks weekly changes, compares the latest week’s figures to the previous week. Meanwhile, last week’s data compared its figures to the week before, highlighting variations in operational efficiency and oil processing activity.While the numbers still indicate a contraction, the reduced downward percentage from -1.5% to -1.3% suggests that refineries might be stabilizing after previous disruptions. This information is essential for stakeholders who are monitoring the energy sector’s performance and its implications on broader economic conditions. The EIA’s updates remain a critical barometer for understanding the shifting dynamics in the US energy landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com