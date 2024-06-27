The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has issued sanctions against Boeing (BA) for “blatantly” violating regulations by sharing details of the investigation into Alaska Airlines’ (ALK) door panel blowout with the media.”As a party to many NTSB investigations over the past decades, few entities know the rules better than Boeing,” stated the NTSB.The investigation commenced following an incident in which a door plug detached from a 737 Max 9 on an Alaska Airlines flight at approximately 16,000 feet, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing shortly after departing from Portland. The NTSB’s preliminary report revealed that the door panel lacked four essential bolts.In a press event at Boeing’s 737 Max factory in Renton, Washington, the aircraft manufacturer attributed the Alaska Airlines incident to missing paperwork, which resulted in the four bolts not being installed, according to CNN.Subsequently, the NTSB reprimanded Boeing for disclosing “non-public investigative information” to the media.The U.S. regulator added, “During a media briefing on Tuesday about quality improvements, a Boeing executive provided investigative information and offered an analysis of previously released factual information. Both actions are prohibited.”As a result, the NTSB has imposed sanctions on Boeing, restricting the company from participating in the investigation.In response to the agency’s decision, Boeing expressed, “We deeply regret that some of our comments, intended to clarify our responsibility in the accident and explain the actions we are taking, overstepped the NTSB’s role as the source of investigative information.”Boeing further stated, “We apologize to the NTSB and stand ready to answer any questions as the agency continues its investigation.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com