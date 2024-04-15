According to recent data released on April 15, 2024, retail inventories in the United States, excluding autos, maintained stability in February 2024. The indicator remained unchanged at 0.4%, matching the previous figure from February 2024. This suggests that businesses in the retail sector have managed their inventories effectively, likely keeping pace with consumer demand during the period.Stable retail inventories are a positive sign for the overall economy, indicating that businesses are neither overstocked nor facing shortages. This data provides insights into the health of the retail sector and its ability to adapt to changing market conditions. Analysts will continue to monitor these figures closely as they reflect the ongoing trends in consumer spending and economic growth in the US.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com