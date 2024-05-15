The latest data on US retail inventories, excluding the auto sector, reveals a continued downward trend for March 2024. According to recently updated figures, the indicator has dropped further to -0.2%, following a previous dip to -0.1% for the same period.The decline, noted as of May 15, 2024, suggests sustained inventory challenges in the retail sector. Industry analysts are closely monitoring these developments to gauge their impact on supply chains and consumer markets. The consecutive decreases indicate that retailers might be struggling to maintain stock levels, potentially signaling broader economic pressures in the retail market segment.As businesses and policymakers digest this recent data, the emphasis will be on understanding the underlying causes and preparing strategic responses to mitigate any long-term negative impacts on the industry. Keep an eye on upcoming reports and analyses for more insights into how the US retail landscape is evolving.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com