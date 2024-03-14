According to the latest data released by the United States Department of Commerce, retail inventories excluding auto components remained unchanged in the month of January. The indicator, which reflects the change in the value of inventories held by retailers excluding the volatile automobile sector, stagnated at 0.3%. This figure matches the previous update for retail inventories in the country, which also stood at 0.3% in January 2024.The data, updated on 14 March 2024, suggests that retail inventory levels remained steady at the beginning of the year, indicating a cautious approach by retailers amid ongoing economic uncertainties. The performance of the retail sector, a key component of the US economy, will continue to be closely monitored as consumer spending patterns and supply chain disruptions play a significant role in shaping the overall economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com