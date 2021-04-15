US Retail Sales have surged by 9.8% in March, smashing estimates. Pressure on the dollar following tame inflation figures may be coming to an end. The stock market rally may also be reaching a turning point. Doorbuster figures– Americans have not been waiting for Black Friday to swarm shops and buy big. Retail Sales soared […] The post US Retail Sales Analysis: America’s shopping spree could turn stocks down, the dollar up appeared first on Forex Crunch.
