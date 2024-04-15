The latest economic data released for the United States indicates that retail sales excluding gas and autos experienced a positive growth of 1% in March 2024. This marks a significant increase from the previous indicator, which stood at 0.3% in February 2024.The report, updated on April 15, 2024, highlights a promising trend in consumer spending despite economic uncertainties. The comparison on a month-over-month basis shows a notable upturn in retail sales, indicating a potential boost to the economy.This increase in retail sales excluding gas and autos suggests that American consumers are regaining confidence and are more willing to spend, which could have a positive impact on the overall economic outlook for the country in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com