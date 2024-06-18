In May 2024, the United States witnessed a minor but noteworthy increase in retail sales, according to the latest data released on June 18, 2024. Retail sales edged up by 0.1%, a slight improvement from April’s stagnant performance, where the indicator remained at 0.0%.This month-over-month growth, albeit modest, suggests a potentially stabilizing trend in the economic landscape after a stagnant period. The current figure of 0.1% for May reflects a positive shift, indicating that consumer spending is slowly picking up momentum, which could be crucial for the overall economy given the significant role of retail sales as an economic driver.Market analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming data to see if this upward trend continues and if it might signal a more robust recovery in consumer confidence and spending in the months ahead. The slight uptick provides a hopeful glimpse into the resilience of the U.S. retail sector amid a challenging economic environment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com