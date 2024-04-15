According to the latest data released on April 15, 2024, US retail sales showed a positive trend in March 2024. The indicator rose to 0.7%, up from the previous month’s figure of 0.6%. This Month-over-Month comparison demonstrates a slight improvement in consumer spending habits, indicating growing confidence in the economy.The increase in retail sales is a promising sign for the US economy, suggesting that consumers are more willing to spend, which can help drive economic growth. As the country continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic, this uptick in retail sales could support overall economic expansion in the coming months. Analysts will be closely monitoring future retail data to assess the sustainability of this growth trend.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com