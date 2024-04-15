In a promising sign for the US economy, retail sales in the country surged by 4.02% in March 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. This substantial increase marks a significant uptick from the previous month’s growth rate of 1.5% in February 2024. The latest data, updated on April 15, 2024, underscores a notable improvement in consumer spending trends as the nation continues to recover from the economic impacts of the past few years.The Year-over-Year comparison reveals a robust performance in the retail sector, pointing towards increased consumer confidence and stronger purchasing power. The sharp rise in retail sales is indicative of a growing demand for goods and services, boding well for businesses across various industries. As the economy shows signs of resilience and expansion, the positive momentum in retail sales is expected to have a ripple effect on overall economic growth and stability in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com