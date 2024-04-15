The latest data on retail control in the United States for the month of March 2024 has shown a notable increase compared to the previous month. In February 2024, the indicator was stagnant at 0%, but as of March 2024, it has surged to 1.1%. This positive growth reflects the resilience of the retail sector in the US despite challenging economic conditions.The information was updated on April 15, 2024, highlighting the recent improvement in the retail landscape. The month-over-month comparison demonstrates the progress made in March compared to February. With consumers showing increased confidence and spending, the retail industry is proving to be a key driver in the economic recovery. Observers are hopeful that this upward trend will continue, providing a much-needed boost to the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com