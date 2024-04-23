The latest data from S&P Global Services revealed that the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the United States experienced a slight decrease in April 2024. The PMI dropped to 50.9, down from 51.7 in March 2024. This decline suggests a slight slowdown in the growth of the services sector.The data, updated on 23 April 2024, indicates that while the services sector is still expanding, the pace has slightly eased. Any figure above 50 indicates growth in the sector, so the current reading of 50.9 still points to a positive trend. Economists and investors will be closely monitoring future PMI releases to assess the resilience of the services sector in the United States amidst global economic changes and challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com