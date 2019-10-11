Nordea Markets analysts suggest that stress in the US repo markets since mid-September tells the Fed that the balance sheet normalisation or Quantitative Tightening (QT) has gone too far, prompting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to announce that excess reserves will be returned to near the early September level and kept there as a new normal […] The post US: Stress in the repo markets – Nordea appeared first on Forex Crunch.
