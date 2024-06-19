In a significant economic development, the United States saw its TIC Net Long-Term Transactions, including swaps, rise sharply to $123.10 billion for the month of April 2024. This marks a substantial increase from the previous figure of $102.60 billion recorded in March 2024. The latest data was updated on June 18, 2024.The jump in TIC (Treasury International Capital) Net Long-Term Transactions highlights increased foreign investment in long-term U.S. securities, potentially signaling heightened confidence in the U.S. economic outlook among international investors. This uptick could also suggest a stronger demand for U.S. assets or an adjustment in global financial portfolios favoring the stability of U.S. securities amidst varying market conditions.The data’s release is pivotal for market analysts and economic strategists who consider these metrics crucial for understanding capital flows and their implications on the U.S. economy. The continued upward trend could influence future monetary policies and investment strategies both domestically and internationally.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com