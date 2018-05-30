As reported by the Washington Post, US President Donald Trump could be announcing as soon as Thursday plans to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on the US’ closest allies, including Canada, Mexico, and the European Union. Citing unnamed sources, the Washington Post stated that the imports could take effect as soon as Friday. Frustrated over […] The post US to impose steel tariffs on closest allies – Washington Post appeared first on Forex Crunch.
