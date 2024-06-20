The latest data from the US Treasury’s most recent 4-week bill auction, held on June 20, 2024, reveals a slight decline in the yield rate. The yield has edged down from 5.260% in the previous auction to 5.230%, showing a modest ease in the borrowing costs for the government.This minor dip in yield is reflective of current market conditions and investor sentiment toward short-term US debt. It highlights the ongoing demand for these instruments, which are often seen as a safe haven for investors seeking low-risk returns.Analysts will keep a close eye on future auctions to gauge the trajectory of interest rates and the broader economic implications.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com