The Energy Information Administration (EIA) has reported a significant surge in the weekly refinery utilization rates in the United States, reaching 3.4% as of March 6, 2024. This marks a substantial increase from the previous indicator of 0.9%. The comparison period for this data is week-over-week, providing insights into the change between the current week and the previous week. The latest update from the EIA indicates a notable improvement in refinery utilization, reflecting potential growth and increased activity in the energy sector. The rise in refinery utilization rates can have implications for various industries and supply chains, highlighting the evolving dynamics of the global economy.