In an encouraging sign for the US economy, wholesale trade sales have shown a notable improvement for the month of May 2024. According to data updated on 10 July 2024, the month-over-month indicator surged to 0.4%, following a relatively stagnant increase of just 0.1% in April 2024.This marked improvement highlights a positive momentum in the US wholesale sector, representing a quadruple increase compared to the previous month. Analysts attribute this rise to several factors, including a rebound in consumer demand and the easing of supply chain bottlenecks.The May 2024 data underscore the resilience of the US economy amid ongoing global economic uncertainties. With this upward trend, stakeholders are optimistic about sustained growth in the upcoming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com