USA Football, the governing body for the sport in the United States, along with performance brand Under Armour (UAA), announced on Tuesday a multi-year partnership extending through the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The goal of this collaboration is to broaden participation and foster the growth of football.As part of this agreement, Under Armour will be the official and exclusive partner for uniforms, apparel, and footwear for USA Football. This includes outfitting both the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams, as well as the U.S. National Team through the 2028 Summer Olympics.One of the significant milestones for Under Armour will be dressing the first-ever Olympic team for the 2028 Summer Games, as flag football and USA Football’s U.S. National Teams make their Olympic debuts.Under Armour first showcased its partnership with USA Football on the field in late May during the training camp for the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Flag National Teams. This camp was in preparation for the International Federation of American Football’s Flag Football World Championships, set to take place in Lahti, Finland, this August.Both the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Flag National Teams are reigning World Champions, and this year’s event is anticipated to be the largest yet, with participation from over 25 countries.This extensive partnership between USA Football and Under Armour is expected to positively impact football communities, supporting the evolution of athlete development and offering a unique pathway for every player.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com