The US dollar has been under pressure from the major currencies. What is the outlook for the currency over coming months? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Danske Research highlights 3 key factors which will likely set the path for the USD weakness over the coming months. “Fed sets the broad USD path – […] The post USD: 3 Key Factors To Determine The Path Of USD Weakness – Danske appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD: 3 Key Factors To Determine The Path Of USD Weakness – Danske - September 3, 2020
- AUD/USD: Could Extend Gains Towards 0.7550 Despite Overbought Conditions – UOB - September 3, 2020
- EUR/USD: ECB sends euro to critical support, break or bounce? US data holds the key - September 3, 2020