The US dollar has gained quite a bit of ground in recent weeks. Can it continue into 2018? The team at ING has some doubts. Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: ING FX Strategy Research discusses the USD outlook into the coming year and makes a case for not calling for the start of another USD […] The post USD: 3 Reasons For Not Calling The Start Of Another Bull Cycle In 2018 – ING appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story