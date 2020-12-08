What is the outlook for the US dollar in 2021, in particular, USD/CHF? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Bank of America Global Research likes structural long USD/CHF exposure in 2021 via 6m call spread. “We identify three key risks to the prevailing USD bearish view. 1- Cyclical weakness & risk aversion. 2- Inflation & […] The post USD: 3 Risks For USD Bears In 2021; What’s The Trade? – BofA appeared first on Forex Crunch.
