USD/CAD bulls are pushing the price higher. The bad risk mode of the market is helping Greenback. Technical indicators are lying in the positive zone. On Tuesday, the USD/CAD analysis still seems positive even after a bull run for three consecutive days. The pair continues to rise moderately, maintaining the buying momentum from the end […] The post USD/CAD Analysis: Bulls Looking at 1.28, WTI Falls and USD Bids appeared first on Forex Crunch.

