USD/CAD is facing downside pressure after upbeat Canadian jobs data. Better risk tone is further pressing down the pair. Bullish crude oil is keeping any upside in the USD/CAD limited The bulls for the USD/CAD pair ran continuously for three consecutive days after posting two-week lows near the 1.2300 handle. After that, however, the upside […] The post USD/CAD analysis: Consolidating under 1.2500 after jobs data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story