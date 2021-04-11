USD/CAD posted losses last week, its first losing week in a month. There are four Canadian economic releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canada’s Ivey PMI sparkled in March, rising from 60.0 to 72.9 and blowing past the forecast of 62.0. This […] The post USD/CAD Forecast April 12-16 – Fed remains dovish, Canadian job creation sparkles appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story