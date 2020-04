The Canadian dollar rebounded last week, as USD/CAD fell by 1.7 percent. There are four events in the upcoming week, including the BoC rate decision. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canadian employment numbers were a disaster last week. The economy lost over 1.01 million jobs in March, […] The post USD/CAD Forecast April 13-17 – USD/CAD Recovers, Drops Below 1.40 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

