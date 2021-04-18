USD/CAD showed little change last week. There are four Canadian economic releases in the upcoming week, including the Bank of Canada rate decision. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. The quarterly BoC Business Outlook Survey indicated that business sentiment continues to improve. Firms reported less uncertainty related […] The post USD/CAD Forecast April 19-23 – Will Bank of Canada taper QE? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

