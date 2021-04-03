USD/CAD was almost unchanged last week. There are three Canadian economic releases in the upcoming week, including employment numbers. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canada’s GDP accelerated to 0.7% in January, up from 0.1% and above the estimate of 0.5%. The Raw Materials Price Index remains […] The post USD/CAD Forecast April 5-9 – Canadian job numbers eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

