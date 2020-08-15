The Canadian dollar strengthened last week, as USD/CAD dropped close to 1 percent. There are four releases in the upcoming week, including inflation and retail sales. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canada only released tier-2 data last week, but the numbers were nonetheless encouraging. Housing Starts […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Aug. 17-21 -Canadian dollar climbs, consumer data next appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story