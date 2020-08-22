The Canadian dollar had another winning week, as USD/CAD touched a low of 1.3133, its lowest level since January. There are three releases in the upcoming week, including GDP. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canada inflation numbers sagged in July. The headline figure slowed to 0.0%, […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Aug. 24-28 – Canadian dollar hits 7-mth high appeared first on Forex Crunch.

