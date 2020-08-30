The Canadian dollar enjoyed another winning week, as USD/CAD broke below the 1.31 mark for the first time since January. There are five releases in the upcoming week, including the Employment Report. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. In Canada, Corporate Profits declined by 8.0% in Q2, […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Aug. 31- Sep. 4 – Canadian dollar rally continues appeared first on Forex Crunch.
