USD/CAD Forecast: Bearish Below 1.27 amid Rising WTI, Weak USD

USDCAD managed to maintain modest intraday gains around 1.2700. With the US dollar weakening and crude oil prices rising, the USD/CAD gains look limited. The Fed’s dovish outlook will limit the US dollar’s decline and urge traders to be cautious. The USD/CAD forecast remains bearish as the US dollar weakened after Fed’s rate hike. Meanwhile, … Continued

