Governor Tiff Macklem dimmed expectations that the central bank would soon start cutting rates. The likelihood of a BoC rate cut in April fell to 23% from 43%. Oil prices have been on the rise recently due to supply worries. The USD/CAD forecast took a bearish turn after the Bank of Canada dashed hopes for…

The post USD/CAD Forecast: BoC Deals a Blow to Rate Cut Expectations appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story