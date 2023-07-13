The Bank of Canada raised its key overnight rate by 0.25% to a 22-year high of 5.0%. Investors have placed a 30% probability of another BOC hike in September. The dollar reached its lowest point in over a year after the US inflation report. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bearish. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada … Continued

